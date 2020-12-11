YouTube
    3 sentenced to 6 years in jail in fake Indian currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: A special NIA court in Bengaluru has sentenced three persons after they were found guilty in a fake currency case. The court sentenced Dalim Mia, Ashok Mahadev and Skhuruddin Shekh.

    The case related to the recovery of fake Indian currency worth Rs 82,000 from the possession of Ashok, who had received the same from Dalim Mia. The case was originally registered in Belagavi and then transferred to the NIA.

    Representational Image

    The probe revealed that the fake currency was smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border by Shekh.

    They had received the consignment from Sadam Shekh and Hakim Shekh, both residents of Bangladesh.

    The accused were sentenced to 6 years in jail by the court and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on them.

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9:17 [IST]
