3 of 22 Gujarat Congress MLAs slip out of resort: Report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, June 10: Three Congress MLAs who were kept in a resort along with 22 other Gujarat MLAs have returned home.

The MLAs were kept in a resort at Abu Road, Rajasthan ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19. The MLAs had left the resort under the pretext of offering prayers at the nearby Ambaji Temple.

BJP set to add 9 more to its tally in Rajya Sabha

Reports say that the remaining MLAs may now be shifted to a hotel in Jaipur. The move by the three MLAs could not be apprehended as a few days back, a few other MLAs too had visited the Temple and then returned to the resort.

The Congress managed to get in touch with MLA Baldev Thakor. He told them that he had returned home due to personal reasons. However, he was not aware of the other two, he also informed the party leaders.