3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 30: Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 3,826, an official said on Monday.

The new cases were reported from Aizawl district, the official said.

The three patients are from the same family and all of them have developed symptoms of COVID-19, he said.

According to the official, there are at present 381 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 3,440 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 89.92 per cent.

Aizawl district has reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 2,581, which is 67.46 per cent of the total 3,826 cases, followed by Lunglei district, which reported 317 cases so far.

Of the 11 districts in Mizoram, Hnahthial and Khawzawl districts are COVID-19 free as of now.

Mizoram has also reported 5 COVID-19 fatalities so far.

The state has tested 1,49,379 samples for COVID-19 till date, the official added.