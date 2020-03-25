  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, total up to 38

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Mar 25: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said.

    3 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, total up to 38

    On Wednesday morning, one new case each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    Out of the three new cases, one patient has history of travel to Dubai, while the two others are cases of local transmission of the viral infection, she said.

    With this, total number of cases in Ahmedabad is 14, Surat and Vadodara-seven each, Gandhinagar-six, Rajkot-three and Kutch-one, she said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus gujarat

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X