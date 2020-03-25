3 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, total up to 38

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Mar 25: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said.

On Wednesday morning, one new case each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters.

Out of the three new cases, one patient has history of travel to Dubai, while the two others are cases of local transmission of the viral infection, she said.

With this, total number of cases in Ahmedabad is 14, Surat and Vadodara-seven each, Gandhinagar-six, Rajkot-three and Kutch-one, she said.