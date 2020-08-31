3 naxals arrested, arms seized

YouTube
    By
    |

    Ranchi, Aug 31: Three Naxals belonging to the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have been arrested in Ranchi and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

    Acting on a tip-off, police teams arrested the Naxals in Namkum and Pandra police station areas on Saturday night, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Surendra Kumar Jha, told reporters.

    "They were staying in rented houses and making extortion calls to prominent businessmen in the city," he said.

    Two pistols, 29 cartridges and three mobile phones were seized from their possession, the SSP added.

    Story first published: Monday, August 31, 2020, 9:17 [IST]
    X