3 national and 22 regional parties declare income of Rs 1163.17 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: Here is a report that analyses the total income and expenditure incurred, all over India, by the 3 National Parties and 22 Regional Parties during FY 2018-19, as declared by the parties in their IT Returns submitted to the ECI.

The 3 National Parties include All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The analysis was done by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Status of submission of audited reports by the National & Regional Parties, FY 2018-19:

The due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was 31st Oct 2019.

All the 3 National and 22 Regional political parties analysed in this report submitted their audit reports on time.

Audit Reports of the remaining 5 National Parties and 30 Regional Parties for FY 2018-19 are unavailable on the website of the ECI, till the date of preparation of this report. These include some major political parties like BJP, INC, NCP, CPI, DMK, RJD, SHS, TDP, AIMIM, AIFB, etc.

Only one of 41 registered Unrecognised political parties eligible for donations: Report

Income declared by National & Regional Political Parties, FY 2018-19:

The total income of the 3 National & 22 Regional Parties for the FY 2018-19 was Rs 1163.17 cr.

BJD reported having the highest income of Rs 249.31 cr, which forms 21.43 per cent of the total income of all the parties analysed, followed by AITC with an income of Rs 192.65 cr or 16.56 per cent and TRS whose income was Rs 188.71 cr or 16.22 per cent of the total income of the 3 National & 22 Regional parties analysed in this report.

The total income of the top 3 parties amounted to Rs 630.67 cr, which comprised 54.22 per cent of the total income of the political parties analysed, collectively.

Comparison of Income of National and Regional Parties, FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19:

Out of a total of 25 Political Parties analysed, 17 parties have shown an increase in their income from FY 2017-18 to FY 2018-19 while 6 parties have shown a decline in their income during this period.

Two Regional parties namely PDA and NDPP had not submitted their Income Tax Returns to the ECI for FY 2017-18 and hence their income could not be compared.

Total income of the 23 parties increased from Rs 329.46 cr in FY 2017-18 to Rs 1155.14 cr in FY 2018-19, a total increase of 251 per cent or Rs 825.68 cr.

BJD reported the highest increase in its income of Rs 235.19 cr followed by AITC and YSR-C which declared a total increase of Rs 187.48 cr and Rs 166.84 cr respectively, between FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19.

Between 2017 to 2018, only Congress, NCP witnessed decrease in assets

Unspent Income of National and Regional Parties, FY 2018-19:

There are 19 political parties including 3 National parties who declared a part of their income as remaining unspent for the FY 2018-19 while 6 political parties spent more than the income collected during the year.

AITC has more than 94 per cent of its total income remaining unspent followed by NDPP and TRS having 87 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively, of their income remaining unspent for FY 2018-19.

SP, SAD, INLD, MNS, RLD & NPF are the 6 Regional parties that declared spending more than their income. SP has declared spending the highest amount of Rs 17.12 cr or 50.65 per cent more than its income.

Expenditure incurred by National and Regional Parties, FY 2018-19:

The total declared expenditure of the 3 National & 22 Regional parties for the FY 2018-19 was Rs 442.73 cr.

Total expenditure incurred by the top 3 parties is Rs 214.75 cr or 48.51 per cent of the total expenditure as reported by the 25 political parties.

Top 3 parties that have incurred highest expenditure are YSR-Congress which had spent Rs 87.684 cr or 19.81 per cent, followed by CPM which spent Rs 76.150 cr or 17.20 per cent and SP which spent Rs 50.92 cr or 11.50 per cent.

Infographics: Political donations to political parties and who contributed how much to whom

All sources of Income declared by National and Regional Political parties, FY 2018-19:

3 National Parties and 22 Regional Parties collected Rs 893.6 cr or 76.82 per cent of their total income from voluntary contributions (includes Donations & Contributions and Electoral Bonds) for FY 2018-19.

Under voluntary contributions, political parties collected 50.54 per cent or Rs 587.87 cr of their income from Donations through Electoral Bonds while other Donations & Contributions amounted to Rs 305.73 cr or 26.28 per cent for FY 2018-19.

Of the 3 National Parties analysed, only AITC declared receiving donations through Electoral Bonds of Rs 97.28 cr. Only 5 of the 22 Regional Parties that were analysed declared donations through Electoral Bonds amounting to Rs 490.59 cr.

12.13 per cent or Rs 141.038 cr of the total income was generated through Membership & Subscriptions Fees by the 3 National and 22 Regional Parties during FY 2018-19.