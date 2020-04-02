  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 more test positive for Coronavirus in Assam, total cases rise to 16

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Apr 02: Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Goalpara district here on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    All the patients had attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month, he said. The state reported 12 cases on Wednesday and one on Tuesday. While eight patients are getting treated at a hospital in Jorhat, four are undergoing treatment in Guwahati and one in Silchar. The exercise of tracing the contacts of those who tested positive is going on, the minister said.

    3 more test positive for Coronavirus in Assam, total cases rise to 16

    There are 347 people now in Assam who returned from the Tablighi congregation by March 16, and out of them 230 people have been traced and located so far while the rest could not be reached as their mobile phones were switched off and family members were not cooperative, he said.

    Hyderabad-based CCMB starts growing coronavirus in labs to study genome structure

    Sarma appealed to all those who attended the congregation and those who came in contact with them to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam coronavirus positive himanta biswa sarma

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X