  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 more COVID-19 patients recover in Himachal

    By
    |

    Shimla, Apr 13: Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a health official said.

    3 more COVID-19 patients recover in Himachal

    Three of the four patients from Chamba's Tissa, who tested positive for coronavirus on April 6, have recovered, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

    Coronavirus patient booked for 'spitting' on doc at govt hospital in TN

    Out of the total 33 COVID-19 patients in the state, 12 -- three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts -- have recovered.

    Now, a total of 15 active cases, including 13 Tablighi Jamaat members and two paramedics from a private hospital, are under treatment in the state.

    Four were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two died.

    Fake News Buster

    The ACS (Health) said 159 samples were taken on Sunday and all of them tested negative.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus himachal pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X