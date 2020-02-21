3 months after taking charge as Maha CM, Uddhav Thackeray to meet Modi in New Delhi today

  • search
    Mumbai, Feb 21: Nearly three months after taking charge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

    Thackeray will on Friday visit New Delhi, his first trip to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in November. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray will meet Modi during the visit.

    File photo of Uddhav Thackeray and Narendra Modi
    "It will be a courtesy call," Raut said. Thackeray took charge on November 28 as head of the three-party coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

    In damage control mode, Uddhav says Bhima Koregaon case not transferred to NIA

    The Thackeray-led Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, its ideological opponents, after snapping ties up the BJP, its long-time ally in Maharashtra, post the assembly elections in October.

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
