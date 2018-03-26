3 lawmakers denied entry into Puducherry assembly, Kiran Bedi says, 'law will take its own course'

High drama unfolded in Puducherry on Monday after three BJP MLAs, nominated to the House by the Centre were stopped from entering the state Assembly.The Madras High Court had recently upheld the nomination of the three legislators - V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy.

The nominated legislators staged a protest outside the Legislative Assembly after Speaker V Vaithilingam denied entry. One of the protesting lawmakers, K G Shankar, fainted and had to be hospitalised.

Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy's parliamentary secretary K Lakshminarayanan had moved the Madras High Court last July seeking to quash the recommendations sent by the Lt. Governor to the Union government.

The complainant argued that the Puducherry government was not consulted for the nomination.

On March 22, the Madras High Court upheld the appointment of three MLAs to the union territory's assembly by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. The nominations had created a controversy as two of the MLAs were from the BJP while one was a pro-BJP educationist.

Responding to it, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said that law will take its own course, according to ANI.

"It's been brought to our notice that 3 nominated BJP MLAs have been obstructed from coming into the assembly despite clear orders of the Madras High Court. I am calling for a report from the Chief Secretary and will take required follow-up action," she said.

OneIndia News

