3 Kashmiri youth charged in arms case

New Delhi, Apr 06: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a case, where arms, ammunitions and explosives were recovered from 3 Kashmiri youth in Jalandhar.

Initially, three accused namely Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq Bhat and Mohd. Idiris Shah were arrested on October 10 2018 from a hostel room of CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur, Jalandhar.

One AK-56 Rifle along with 02 Magazines having 27 live rounds each, one Pistol (.30 bore) along with 02 magazines and 31 live rounds and one Kg explosive powder were recovered from the possession of the above mentioned accused at the time of their arrest. Two of them viz. Zahid Gulzar and Yasir Rafiq Bhat were studying at CT Institute, Jalandhar and the third namely Mohd. Idris Shah, was studying at St. Soldier Institute, Jalandhar. During investigation, other accused Sohail Ahmad Bhat S/o Late Ghulam Mohd. Bhat, r/o Village Noorpora, PS Awantipora, Distt Pulwama, a student of Universal Group of Institutions, Lalru, Punjab, was also arrested in the case.

During investigation, it was found that the arrested accused were cadres of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), a Kashmir based terrorist organisation with a Pan-Islamic ideology.

AGH is run under the command of its self-styled chief Zakir Rashid Bhat. Investigation revealed that the arms, ammunition and explosives were collected by the accused under the direction of Zakir Musa for furthering the designs of AGH to commit terror strikes on sensitive targets. Investigation revealed that in furtherance of this conspiracy, accused had collected two consignments of arms, ammunitions and explosives from Gurdaspur and Amritsar in the months of August and October 2018. The designs of the terrorists were, however, defeated due to timely arrest of the accused.