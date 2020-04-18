3 jawans martyred in terror attack In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Apr 18: Three jawans were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir today. The terrorists had attacked a joint party of the CRPF and police personnel at Sopore in Baramulla district.

A search operation to track down the terrorists has been launched.

"A terrorist fired from close quarters killing three jawans and injured two others including the driver of armoured vehicle," a police officer said.

Officials say the injured personnel have been shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary in the Kashmir valley within a week. A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.