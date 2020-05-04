  • search
    3 jawans martyred in attack on security personnel in J&K’s Handwara

    Srinagar, May 04: At least three jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven injured after a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Monday, triggering a fierce gun-battle.

    The encounter comes after a day after the death of five security personnel, including two army officers, in the same arrea in a face-off with terrorists that began on Saturday.

    Sources said the terrorists targetted a CRPF patrol and launched heavy fire on them.

    The CRPF unit repulsed the attack and reinforcements from other security agencies have reached the area, officials said.

    "Encounter is underway. We have suffered some casualties," said a CRPF officer.

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 20:05 [IST]
