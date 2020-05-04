3 jawans, 1 civilian killed in attack on security personnel in J&K

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, May 04: At least three jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian was killed after a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Monday, triggering a fierce gun-battle.

The encounter comes after a day after the death of five security personnel, including two army officers, in the same arrea in a face-off with terrorists that began on Saturday.

A teenaged civilian, reportedly of unsound mental condition, was also killed in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the ultras on Monday, they added.

The militants opened fire on a 'naka' party of the Central Reserve Police Force at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, the officials said, adding three CRPF jawans were killed on the spot.

A brief shootout ensued as the CRPF personnel opened retaliatory firing, the officials said.

A 15-year-old civilian boy, identified as Mohammad Hazim Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident, they said, adding he was reportedly mentally challenged.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to track down the assailants, the officials said.

This was the second major damage inflicted by militants on security forces in Kupwara district within 48 hours.

Five army personnel, including two officers and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman, were killed during an encounter with militants on Saturday in Handwara area.