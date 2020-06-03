  • search
    3 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists gunned down in Valley

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: Three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad have been killed on Wednesday, following an encounter with the security forces at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

    File photo

    The security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Police officials said that the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

    Meanwhile, a UN report said that there are some 6,500 Pakistani nationals among foreign terrorists operating in Afghanistan and the JeM and Lashkar-e-Tayiba play a key role in bringing in foreign fighters into the war-torn country.

      External Affairs Ministry, spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava expressed serious concern to the continued presence in Afghanistan of the senior leadership of the Al-Qaeda and large number of foreign terrorists. He said that the report vindicates India's long standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism.

