3 ISIS terrorists arrested in Delhi were conspiring terror attack in UP, NCR

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 09: Ahead of Republic Day, three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria or ISIS have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday. The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, they said. The suspects have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Navaz (32), police said.

Delhi DCP (Special Cell) PS Kushwaha said,''Delhi police special cell busted a ISIS terror module and arrested three alleged terrorist from Wazirabad.''

''3 pistols of 9mm recovered. They were conspiring to carry out terrorist strike in UP/NCR. They were receiving instructions from foreign handler via social media. Preliminary probe reveals this is ISIS inspired module. Investigation underway,'' he said.

''Khwaja Moinuddin, Sayyed Nawaz and Abdul Samad are among 6 people accused in Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar's murder case. They were held after a brief exchange of fire in Wazirabad when they were on way to meet a contact person today morning.''

According to the information, the Delhi Police had received information from the Intelligence Department in this regard, after which security was beefed up in the entire capital.

Arms have been recovered from them. At present, the special cell of Delhi Police is interrogating three terrorists.

The Delhi Police is already on alert for Republic Day and is keeping a close watch on all the suspects, along with the police is also taking quick action on intelligence information.

Earlier on Dec 26, five people were arrested and 10 detained in a major operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh today.

The NIA carried out raids at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The raids were in connection with busting a new IS module called 'Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam'.

Islamic State -- known as Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in an earlier avatar -- is a Sunni jihadist group.

Last year in November, the National Investigation Agency sleuths had conducted searches in Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli in connection with its probe into the ISIS module case and seized among others, laptops, mobile phones and an axe from the premises of two suspects.