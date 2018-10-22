3 Indian soldiers martyred: It was a BAT attack say officials

Jammu, Oct 22: A group of heavily armed intruders from Pakistan struck near the Line of Control on Sunday killing three soldiers of the Indian Army. Another soldier was seriously injured in the attack that took place at 1.45 pm.

An Army official confirmed to OneIndia that the attack was carried out by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT).

At about 1.45 PM on 21 Oct 2018, Indian Army in Sunderbani Sector on the Line of Control had a fierce encounter with heavily armed Pakistani intruders very close to the Line of Control. The patrol killed two intruders and recovered warlike stores including two AK-47 rifles.

Immediate reaction from other posts effectively cordoned the area and the search and destroy operation is in progress. Three own soldiers attained martyrdom while fighting the intruders and one soldier suffered serious injuries and was air evacuated to the Army Command hospital, Udhampur and is reported to be stable.

The three soldiers, residents of Jammu and Kashmir, have been identified by the Army as Havildar Kaushal Kumar of Nowshera, Lance Naik Ranjeet Singh of Doda and Rifleman Rajat Kumar Basan of Pallanwala. The injured soldier is Rifleman Rakesh Kumar of Samba. His condition is said to be stable.

Defence spokesperson, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that the patrol killed two intruders and recovered warlike stores including two AK-47 rifles.

On September 18 one such BAT action had taken place at the Ramgarh sector of Samba district where BSF jawan Narendra Kumar was abducted and killed.