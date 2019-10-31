  • search
    3 held with over 2 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    By PTI
    |

    Shimla, Oct 31: Three persons, including a Nepalese man, were arrested with over 2 kg charas in separate incidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Thursday.

    Representational Image

    Karan (39), a Nepalese national, was caught with 1.7 kg charas during checking at Malana Road near Burji Morh around 1.30 am, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said. He cultivated cannabis in forest land, extracted charas from it at his rented accommodation and was trying to smuggle it, Singh added.

    In another incident, 70-year-old Hector B Gomes of Mumbai was arrested after recovery of 370 gram charas from his possession during patrolling at Channal Behar in Manikaran on Wednesday around 9.25 pm, police said.

    Similarly, 55-year-old Totta Ram of Rasol village in Parvati valley was caught with 205 gram charas during patrolling at Challal Bridge on Wednesday around 9.35 pm, they added. The officer said separate cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered at Kullu police station against them.

