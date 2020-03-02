3 hawala operatives under ED radar in J&K Cricket Association scam

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: Three hawala operatives have come under the scanner in the money laundering case pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

The Enforcement Directorate has under the scanner former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and its finance committee member Mir Mansoor Gazanffer and three Delhi and J&K-based hawala operatives.

At least three hawala operatives based in Delhi and J&K are under the scanner of the agency. They would soon be called in for questioning, ED sources confirmed to OneIndia. The agency has already questioned former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with this case.

Abdullah is under detention after he was slapped with the provisions of the Public Safety Act. He has been under detention since August 5 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir.

The ED it may be recalled had attached assets to the tune of Rs 2.6 crore that was allegedly linked to Mirza and Gazanffer.