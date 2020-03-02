  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 hawala operatives under ED radar in J&K Cricket Association scam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Three hawala operatives have come under the scanner in the money laundering case pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

    The Enforcement Directorate has under the scanner former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and its finance committee member Mir Mansoor Gazanffer and three Delhi and J&K-based hawala operatives.

    3 hawala operatives under ED radar in J&K Cricket Association scam

    At least three hawala operatives based in Delhi and J&K are under the scanner of the agency. They would soon be called in for questioning, ED sources confirmed to OneIndia. The agency has already questioned former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with this case.

    Abdullah is under detention after he was slapped with the provisions of the Public Safety Act. He has been under detention since August 5 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir.

    The ED it may be recalled had attached assets to the tune of Rs 2.6 crore that was allegedly linked to Mirza and Gazanffer.

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate money laundering case jammu and kashmir hawala

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 8:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X