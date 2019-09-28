  • search
    3 get rigorous imprisonment of 10 years in fake currency case

    New Delhi, Sep 28: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sentenced three persons to rigorous imprisonment in connection with a fake currency case.

    The three persons sentenced are Anarul Islam, Ripon and Fatima. All three have been sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and also ordered to cough up a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

    On January 18 2016, the West Bengal police seized fake currency to the tune of Rs 8 lakh along with other incriminating material from Islam, a resident of Bangladesh. The NIA took over the case from the West Bengal police on March 3, 2016, and registered a case.

    During the investigation, it was found that the above-accused persons along with their associates had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India.

    Investigation also revealed that the above-accused persons and their associates were active in the trafficking of huge quantities of fake currency since long. It was also learnt that accused Anarul Islam had visited Malda on many occasions and received fake currency from their associates based there. Investigation revealed that the fake currency was procured from Bangladesh via Indo- Bangladesh International border and was meant to be circulated in other parts of the country.

