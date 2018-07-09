  • search

3 get 7 years jail in Bengaluru Chinnaswamy stadium blast case

    Bengaluru, July 9: A special court has sentenced three accused to 7 years imprisonment in connection with the Chinnaswamy blast case. The verdict was pronounced by special NIA judge, Siddalinga Prabhu.

    It may be recalled that Gauhar Azizi Khoemeni from Darbanga in Bihar, Mohammed Tariq Anju Ehsan from New Delhi, Kamal Hassan from Madhubani in Bihar and Mohammed Khafil Akthar from Darbanga had filed an application seeking plea bargaining option from the 49th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, but it was rejected.

    The prosecution had said that the accused persons were guilty of criminal conspiracy. On 17 April 2010 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, two bombs exploded. The probe pointed towards the role of the Indian Mujahideen and it was stated that the same was masterminded by Yasin Bhatkal.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 17:13 [IST]
