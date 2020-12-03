NIA to have new branches in Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi

3 get 6 year jail term in fake currency case

Bengaluru, Dec 03: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here has sentenced three people to six years simple imprisonment for possessing fake Indian currency notes.

The trio was sentenced on December 1, the NIA said.

Trial against four others in the case, including the one who is at large, would continue, the agency said.

The matter dates back to August 7, 2018 when a case was registered against the four arrested with the fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 6.84 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 at Madanayakanahalli in Bengaluru.

The four were Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M G Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanitha.

A month after their arrest, the NIA took up the investigation and arrested three more people - Vijay from Karnataka and Sabiruddin and Abdul Kadir from Malda in West Bengal.

One of their accomplices, Jahiruddin is still absconding.

The NIA said Ali, Raju and Abdul Kadir pleaded guilty and were sentenced to six years simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

Trial against four others would continue so would the investigation against Jahiruddin, who is at large, the NIA said.