3 gangmen run over by Akal Takth Express in UP

    New Delhi, Nov 5: Three gangmen were reportedly run over by Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takth Express between Sandila and Umartali stations on Monday. Railway officials have rushed to the site.

    Northern Railways ordered inquiry into the incident.

    According to the ANI, the mishap occurred while gangmen were drilling on the rails without any prior blocking on tracks between Sandila and Umtoli stations.

    "The three gangmen were reportedly drilling on the track without any prior block," a statement from the northern railway said. Any repair or maintenance should be done on tracks with prior blocks taken from the concerned zone. Specific blocks or time is taken for repair to ensure that workers are not caught in between the two approaching trains, officials said.

    The incident comes barely weeks after 60 Dussehra revellers, including women and children, were mowed down by a train while watching the burning of the Ravana effigy near Amritsar.

    (WIth PTI inputs)

