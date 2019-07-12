  • search
    3 digit rains likely to lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP and Northeast

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 12: The southwest monsoon has advanced into south Rajasthan, large parts of Haryana, north and east Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

    An upper level through and a surface low-pressure areas persist over northern, north central and northeastern India. The surface low-pressure area covers north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Friday morning.

    Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

    The foothills of Uttar Pradesh like Bahraich and Gorakhpur, along with Lucknow, Bareilly and Kanpur have been observing heavy to very heavy rains for the last many days. In the last 24 hours, the intensity has increased further and more heavy Monsoon showers are likely to lash these areas for the next three to four days.

    No relief from heat for Delhi-NCR; Rain in Karnataka to reduce

    On the Northeastern side, Sikkim, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be the ones seeing very good rains.

    A cyclonic circulation is also located over Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining areas on Friday morning. The cyclonic circulation, related low-pressure and the southwesterly humid winds from Bay of Bengal leads to an instability and produce heavy to very heavy rain & thunderstorms over northeastern India for the next 24 hours. A total precipitation of 100 to 150 mm along with flooding is also possible over northeastern states.

