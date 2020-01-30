3 Delhi metro stations shut as man opens fire at Jamia Student

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 30: The train services at three metro stations in Delhi was briefly curtailed after an armed man shot at Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday.

Reportedly, the entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed, a DMRC source said.

A student has been injured after a man brandished a gun and opened fired during the protest against the citizenship law at the Jamia area today.

Meanwhile, the gun-wielding assailant has been identified as 31-year-old Gopal, and he has been taken into police custody and is being questioned.

Due to the protest police had put barricade in the area and allegedly refused to open the barricades, and people tried to take the injured student to the hospital, however, the student climbed the barricades to go to the other side while bleeding.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Several media crews were also present in place when the incident took place. The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.