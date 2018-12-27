  • search
    5 dead, 2 injured in level-3 fire at Sargam Society in Mumbai's Chembur

    Mumbai, Dec 27: At least five people died and two others injured after a level-3 fire broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur, Mumbai, on Thursday.

    3 dead in level-3 fire at Sargam Society in Mumbais Chembur. Courtesy: ANI news
    Firefighting operation still underway. At the outset,  Level-2 fire broke out.  Five fire tenders present at the spot. 

    This is the fourth major fire reported in Mumbai in the past four days. On Sunday, two incidents of fire were reported. A level 3 fire broke out at the basement of ground plus seven New Beauty Center at Khar around 10 am wherein no casualties were reported.

