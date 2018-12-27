3 dead in level-3 fire at Sargam Society in Mumbai's Chembur

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mumbai, Dec 27: At least three people died after a level-3 fire broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Firefighting operation still underway. At the outset, Level-2 fire broke out. Five fire tenders present at the spot.

This is the fourth major fire reported in Mumbai in the past four days. On Sunday, two incidents of fire were reported. A level 3 fire broke out at the basement of ground plus seven New Beauty Center at Khar around 10 am wherein no casualties were reported.