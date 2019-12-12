  • search
    CAB protests: 2 die in police firing in Guwahati

    Guwahati, Dec 12: At least two persons were killed and several others injured in police firing in Assam's Guwahati amid a raging agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday.

    File photo
    An official of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital told PTI that one person was "brought dead" and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The official, however, could not give their names, saying that "they were brought unidentified".

    Earlier in the day, the people defied curfew in Guwahati to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city.

    Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew last night while the Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.

    Assam has been on edge as thousands of angry protesters came out on streets defying curfew, thumbing their nose at Army contingents staging flag marches, and clashing with police across cities.

