  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3% DA hike for Punjab govt employees and pensioners from Nov 1

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chandigarh, Oct 12: Punjab government employees and pensioners will get 3 percent DA hike or an increase in Dearness Allowance of three percent as a Diwali bonanza. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal disclosed this on Saturday.

    Badal said the government was committed to the welfare of the government employees.

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    "Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Government has announced a Diwali bonanza for its employees and pensioners. Employees & pensioners are all set to get a 3% hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from November 1, 2019," Punjab CMO Office said.

    DA is a variable component in a government employee's salary which changes according to inflation or Consumer Price Index.DA is calculated on the basis of average factor of AICPIN or All India Consumer Price Index.

    The Dearness Allowance (DA) of the Central Government employees was recently increased from 12 percent to 17 percent.

    More PUNJAB News

    Read more about:

    punjab capt amarinder singh

    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue