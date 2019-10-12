3% DA hike for Punjab govt employees and pensioners from Nov 1

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Chandigarh, Oct 12: Punjab government employees and pensioners will get 3 percent DA hike or an increase in Dearness Allowance of three percent as a Diwali bonanza. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal disclosed this on Saturday.

Badal said the government was committed to the welfare of the government employees.

"Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Government has announced a Diwali bonanza for its employees and pensioners. Employees & pensioners are all set to get a 3% hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from November 1, 2019," Punjab CMO Office said.

DA is a variable component in a government employee's salary which changes according to inflation or Consumer Price Index.DA is calculated on the basis of average factor of AICPIN or All India Consumer Price Index.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of the Central Government employees was recently increased from 12 percent to 17 percent.