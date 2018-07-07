3 civilians killed in clashes with security forces in Kulgam

Kulgam, July 7: Three civilians have been killed in firing after clashes broke out between security forces and civilians on Saturday a day before death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

The clashes occurred in Hawura-Redwani area of Kulgam district . According to Rising Kashmir, the clashes erupted in the area after the forces tried to lay siege over inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir on Saturday as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on the eve of the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, even as a shutdown call given by separatists evoked mixed response in the Valley.

Restrictions have been imposed in Tral township, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

