3 civilians including 16 year old girl killed as Army fires at stone pelters in Kashmir

Posted By:
    Kulgam, July 7: Three civilians have been killed in firing after clashes broke out between security forces and civilians on Saturday a day before death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

    Shakir Ahmed Khanday, Irshad Majeed and a teenaged girl named Andleeb died of their injuries in hospitals after clashes in Redwani village where the Army was on a survey.

    The clashes occurred in Hawura-Redwani area of Kulgam district. The people said that the Army opened fir when unidentified young men pelted stones at a patrol.

    Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a senior Hurriyat Conference leader who is under house arrest, said on Twitter security forces had fired "indiscriminately" at protesters and accused them of "massacre".

    Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir on Saturday as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on the eve of the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, even as a shutdown call given by separatists evoked mixed response in the Valley. Restrictions have been imposed in Tral township, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

    kulgam burhan wani jammu and kashmir

