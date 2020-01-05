3 Bangladeshis arrested by Krishnagiri police

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: Three Bangladeshi citizens who had come to India for treatment were arrested by the Krishnagiri police for staying illegally.

The three arrested have been identified as Iqbal Mullah, Tasleema and Lucky. The trio were arrested on the basis of the information given by the local village administrative officer.

When questioned they said that Iqbal had come to India for treatment. They said that they had first come to Mumbai were then planning on going to Chennai. Iqbal however had to change his plans as his friend in Kolkata promised to send him money. He was asked to stay over with his family at Krishnagiri.

They then rented a house at Krishnagiri. The local administration, however complained about them, following which action was taken by the police. They were then produced before the court, following which they were remanded in judicial custody at a jail in Chennai.