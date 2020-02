3 assistant directors killed during 'Indian 2' film shoot

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Feb 20: An assistant director and two others died on the sets of a Kamal Haasan film after a crane on which they were sitting on broke apart and crashed to the ground.

The accident took when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, killing three and leaving nine injured, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered in the case.

Haasan was unharmed and later visited the injured in the hospital and hoped they would soon recover.

"I have faced and overcome many accidents, but today's is the most horrific one. I lost three colleagues. The distress of their family members will be many times greater than my own pain. I share their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them," he wrote.

The incident took place on the sets of Indian 2, an action thriller, being seen as Kamal Haasan's film that dabbles in politics.

The Tamil Nadu assembly election is due next year.