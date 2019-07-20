3.5 earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar region

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, July 20: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Palghar region today.

The quake jolted the region at at 9:17 am, said reports. The exact location of the epicentre and its depth from the surface is yet to be known.

On Friday, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states. There were a series of quakes yesterday in Northeast. According to the India Meteorological Department's website, the earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The first earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitudes occurred on July 19, 2019 at around 3:04 pm. Another earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rattles entire Northeast at around 2:52 pm.