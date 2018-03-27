3,21,567 affordable houses sanctioned for urban poor under PMAY

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of 3,21,567 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs. 18,203 cr with central assistance of Rs. 4,752 cr. The approval was given in the 32nd meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee in its meeting held on Monday.

The projects were sanctioned across 523 cities in the states of Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Goa.

Here is the list of states selected for the project



Haryana has been sanctioned 70,671 houses in 55 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 7,261 cr with central assistance of Rs.1,060 cr.

West Bengal got 59,929 houses in 86 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 2,431 cr and central assistance of Rs.899 cr.

Rajasthan has been sanctioned 54,821 affordable houses in 48 cities with an investment of Rs. 2,519 cr and central assistance of Rs.822 cr.

Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned 39,683 houses in 121 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 1,059 cr with central assistance of Rs.595 cr.

Gujarat has been sanctioned 35,851 houses in 19 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 2,204 cr with central assistance of Rs.467 cr.

Mizoram got 15,798 houses in 16 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 316 cr and central assistance of Rs.237 cr.

Karnataka has been sanctioned 11,941 affordable houses in 58 cities with an investment of Rs. 605 cr and central assistance of Rs.179 cr.

Maharashtra has been sanctioned 10,639 houses in 15 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 863 cr with central assistance of Rs.156 cr.

Madhya Pradesh got 5,426 houses in 11 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 289 cr and central assistance of Rs.81 cr.

Bihar has been sanctioned 8,154 affordable houses in 10 cities with an investment of Rs.388 cr and central assistance of Rs.122 cr.

Kerala has been sanctioned 5,073 houses in 32 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 203 cr with central assistance of Rs.76 cr.

Himachal Pradesh got 3,345 houses in 41 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 55 cr and central assistance of Rs.50 cr.

Punjab has been sanctioned 176 affordable houses in 1 city with an investment of Rs. 9 cr and central assistance of Rs.2.7 cr.

Goa has been sanctioned 60 houses in 10 cities with an investment of Rs.2.43 cr.

With the above-proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would become 42,45,792 after final approval from CSMC. Further after subsuming projects of RAY scheme the total number of houses being funded under PMAY(Urban) would be 43,87,640 houses.

With the participation of Goa in the 32nd CSMC, all 35 States/UTs, having urban statutory towns and cities are now covered under the PMAY(U) Mission.

