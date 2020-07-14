2nd PUC result 2020 Karnataka to be declared shortly

  • search
    Bengaluru, July 14: The 2nd PUC result 2020 Karnataka will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    Reports say that students will receive their results via SMS at 11.30 am. However the results will be uploaded on the official website by 12 noon.

    It may be recalled that eduction minister, Suresh Kumar had said that many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20 July.

    The SSLC exam 2020 results would however be delayed as a lockdown has been announced in Bengaluru until July 22. The results are most likely to be declared in August.

    The SSLC exams were conducted from June 25 to July 3. The results once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
