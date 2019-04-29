  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2nd phase voting in disturbed seat Anantnag continues slowly

    By
    |

    New Delhi, April 29: The second phase of voting in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir is continuing slowly on Monday.

    It's notable that terror hotbed Anantnag is the only seat in the country where the voting is being held in three phases. The staggered voting in this parliamentary constituency is spread across four districts - Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

    2nd phase voting in disturbed seat Anantnag continues slowly
    Representational Image

    In the first phase on April 23, miscreants had pelted stones at vehicles carrying the poll staff and the security forces back to the district headquarters after the poll process.

    In the second phase, voting is being conducted only in Kulgam district, which is spread over four Assembly segments of Noorabad, Kulgam, Homshalibugh and Devsar.

    Voting hours have been scheduled from 7 am to 4 pm instead of 6 pm as was done in the poll process of other Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

    Voting is taking place in 433 polling stations and a total of 3,45,486 electors are eligible to vote.

    Kulgam voting segment has the highest number of voters, which is 98,298.

    The voting percentage till 9 am was recorded 0.61 per cent, which rose to 3.74 per cent till 12 noon. The voting picked up afternoon and 6.74 per cent voting was recorded till 1 pm.

    Violence mars polling in Asansol, Supriyo's car vandalised

    Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that militants are prevented from disrupting the democratic process by creating multiple layers of security.

    Heavy deployments of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and police were on Sunday made to ensure peaceful and fair poll process. Security forces were moved out early on Saturday to take over the polling stations across Kulgam district.

    There are 18 candidates in the fray in this constituency, but the main contest is between Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC).

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sofi Yusuf and the Peoples Conference (PC) has fielded Choudhary Zafar Ali. In addition, there is a lone woman candidate, Ridwana Sanam who is fighting as an Independent candidate.

    For the first time in the electoral history of the state, a non-local, Shams Khwaja, a lawyer from Uttar Pradesh, is also in the fray. Next phase of polling in the Anantanag constituency is scheduled on May 6.

    lok-sabha-home

    More VOTING News

    Read more about:

    voting jammu and kashmir lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue