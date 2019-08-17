2G mobile internet services restored in Jammu

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restored 2G mobile internet services in Jammu after days of restrictions following abrogation of Article 370.

2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur.

However, restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force in Rajouri only between 9:00 pm to 05:00 am. In this regard, an order has been issued by DM Rajouri.

Telecom connectivity, a major point of concern, will gradually be eased and restored in a phased manner keeping in mind the constant threat posed by terrorist organisations in using mobile connectivity to organise terror actions, the authorities had said.

There has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked and the state split into two union territories.

Twelve districts in Jammu and Kashmir out of 22 were functioning normally while there was limited night-time restrictions only in five districts.

Earlier on Friday in Delhi, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in the Supreme Court that people should trust the security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and authorities are taking stock of situation on day-to-day basis.