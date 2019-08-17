  • search
    Landline services partially restored in Kashmir; 2G internet back in 5 Jammu districts

    Srinagar, Aug 17: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restored 2G mobile internet services in five Jammu districts and landline services in 17 exchanges of the Valley after days of restrictions following abrogation of Article 370.

    "There has been no untoward incident reported so far. Public transport has started plying&we are getting encouraging reports of normal movement from a lot of rural areas," J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal said in a press conference.

    "We are looking forward to opening of schools beginning with primary schools all over. As we mentioned yesterday there will be full functionality of government offices from Monday," he said.

    "We hope that by tomorrow evening ,barring a few vulnerable areas,all telephone exchanges in Kashmir valley shall be made functional. Landlines and mobiles are already functional in Jammu. We have also opened up mobile internet with some functionality in at least 5 districts," he further said.

    2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur.

    Telephone services, including mobile phones and landlines had been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on April 5 ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 which gave special status to the state. The government also split the state into two union territories.

    According to PTI, landline services in 17 exchanges of the Kashmir Valley were restored on Saturday. These exchanges are mainly in Srinagar district's Civil Lines area, Cantonment area and the airport.

    However, restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force in Rajouri only between 9:00 pm to 05:00 am. In this regard, an order has been issued by DM Rajouri.

    Telecom connectivity, a major point of concern, will gradually be eased and restored in a phased manner keeping in mind the constant threat posed by terrorist organisations in using mobile connectivity to organise terror actions, the authorities had said.

    There has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked and the state split into two union territories.

    Twelve districts in Jammu and Kashmir out of 22 were functioning normally while there were limited night-time restrictions only in five districts.

