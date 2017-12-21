2G case: Vinod Rai’s Rs 1.76 lakh crore loss theory stands demolished

Moments after the special CBI court acquitted all persons in the 2G spectrum scam case, all guns were being trained on former CAG, Vinod Rai. He had pegged the loss to the exchequer at Rs 1.76 lakh crore. The CBI however arrived at the figure of Rs 30,000 crore in its chargesheet.

Kapil Sibal who took over as telecom minister following A Raja's ouster said that he had always maintained that there was no scam. It was a scam by Vinod Rai, he said.

He also said that the telecom sector is in dire straits thanks to Rai and the then leaders of the opposition. He also said that after he had taken over he had said that the spectrum allocation had caused zero loss.

Congress leader, Manish Tiwari on the other hand said that Rai should apologise to the nation. There cannot be a bigger indictment of Vinod Rai. He must apologise to the nation for throwing presumptive sensational corrosive numbers into public discourse, Tewari also said.

He was the author of the imbecile Rs 1.76 lakh crore loss theory. I had destroyed that theory during my cross examination of Rai and the court has affirmed that, Tewari also said.

