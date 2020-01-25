2G back in Kashmir from today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: Mobile internet and broadband services are being restored in Kashmir from Saturday.

The decision was taken following a review meeting that was held at Jammu. Following the meeting a notification to this effect was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir, Home Secretary.

It may be recalled that last week, slow speed 2G mobile internet was restored in Kupwara and Baramulla.

After 5 months of blackout SMS, voice calls restored on prepaid mobiles in J&K

During the meeting the decision was taken after the SSPs gave the go ahead for the restoration of mobile internet. In Kashmir, broadband services had been resorted in some government offices, hospitals and hotels.

During the meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, some of the mainstream politicians had demanded for the restoration of mobile internet. Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad too had said that mobile internet would be restored in the Valley soon.