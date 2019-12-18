29-yr-old woman raped, murdered by a man who escaped from a jail in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 18: Another incident of rape and murder in Hyderabad yet again, a 29-year old woman's body was found in a decomposed condition in Medak district of Telangana. The woman reportedly was missing since December 5, she was raped and murdered and the body was recovered on the outskirts of Ramayampet area, police said on Wednesday.

The culprit behind this incident has been identified as a 30-year-old man who escaped from the legal custody earlier, reportedly he was earlier arrested in two murder cases.

The police have nabbed him and taken him into custody for this heinous crime.

The Telangana police said that the accused had met the victim's husband in jail and had tried to contact him on the phone after he got out. But his call was answered by the woman.

On the day of the incident on December 5 the accused to put the woman into his trap gave false excuses of showing her hidden money and gold and took her to an isolated area. He raped and then killed her, soon he dumped the woman's body at a nearby location.

A missing complaint was registered at a local police station by the woman's family. And her decomposed body was recovered in the outskirts Ramayampet, a week later.

The police was able to nab the culprit based on the CCTV footage.

The footage showed them both together on a bike on the day of the crime on December 5. The police nabbed the accused when he travelling on the victim's bike.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 307 (murder), section 376 (rape) and other sections under the Indian Penal Code.