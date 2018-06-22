New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to observe June 26, 2018 as the Black Day across the country to commemorate imposition of emergency in the country that had curtailed rights and free speech in the country.

However, senior ministers like Union home minister Rajnath Singh, External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley will be missing from the action. But the most interesting thing about the list of the programme is that all national spokespersons have been sent to north-eastern states except J V L Narsimha Rao.

The BJP plans to organize different kinds of programmes against imposition of emergency in the country in 29 states and senior BJP leaders including ministers have given their consent to participate in it.

BJP president Amit Shah will be in his home state Gujarat to commemorate emergency and he will be joined by party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav in Ahmedabad.

Other general secretaries like Arun Singh will be in Jharkhand, P Muralidhar Rao in Goa while Dr Anil Jain in Jammu and Kashmir. Kailash Vijayvargiya will be in West Bengal however official responsibility of the state is with a suave minister in the government.

Nine Cabinet colleagues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been sent to nine big states like Piyush Goyal will be in Lucknow, J P Nada in Dehradun, Anant Kumat in Telengana, Prakash Javdekar in Rajasthan, Smriti Irani in Odisha, Nirmala Sitharaman in Maharashtra, Ravi Shankar Prashad in Patna, Dharmendra Pradhan in Chhattisgarh and M A Naqvi in Bihar.

National spokespersons have been sent to northeastern states or states where party has very minimal presence.

Sambit Patra will be in Arunachal Pradesh, J V L Narsimha Rao in Kerala where the party does not have any substential presence, Sudhanshu Trivedi in Manipur, Meenakshi Lekhi in Meghalay, Nalin Kohli in Mizoram, Indian Council of Cultural Relation's chairman and Rajya sabha MP Vinay Sahashtrabudhdhe will be Nagaland, Vejoy Sonakar Shastri in Sikkim and former Union minister and spokesperson of the party Syed Shahnawaz Hussain will be in Tripura.

Interestingly both the Union ministers of state for external affairs General (rtd) V K Singh and M J Akbar have been entrusted with the responsibility of important states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka respectively.

But Union minister of state of the north eastern matters Jitendra Singh will be in Guwahati. Dr Mahesh Sharma will be in Chandigarh while the other Mahesh Sharma wil be in Punjab. Union I&B minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore will be in West Bengal along with the national general secretary of the party and Hardeep Puri in Himachal Pradesh while K Alphonse in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said that the party has chalked out a plan that these leaders will be addressing a press conference in the state capital while some state specific programmes will also be there as Party president Amit Shah will be felicitating such people who were imprisoned during emergency by the then Indira Gandhi government.

