289 declared foreigners detained in Assam in 2019; 227 deported: Govt

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 10: As many as 289 people declared foreigners were detained in Assam in 2019 and 227 others were deported to their country of origin, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha today.

Replying to a written question, he said according to the information made available by the Assam government, 181 declared foreigners and 44 convicted foreigners had completed more than three years in detention.

"As per the information made available by the Assam government, 289 declared foreigners have been detained in 2019. Besides, 227 foreigners have been deported to the countries of their origin as on December 5, 2019," the minister said.

He added that 290 women were declared as foreigners during the period and there was no incident of suicide in any detention camp for declared foreigners in Assam in the last six months.