    28-year-old man arrested for uploading ex-Lover's obscene videos on social media

    Jajpur, Nov 17: A 28-year-old man from Odisha's Jajpur district was arrested for allegedly uploading obscene photos and videos of a woman on social media along with vulgar comments, police said.

    The accused was picked up from Joda area in Keonjhar district on Friday and identified as Patitapaban Mishra, a resident of Bayree village, they said. During interrogation, Mishra admitted that he opened an account in a social media platform hiding his identity and uploaded videos and photographs of the woman, Bayree police station inspector in-charge, Deepak Kumar Jena said.

    The accused also posted vulgar comments, which were liked and shared by many people who follow him on social media, the police officer said. One of the close friends of the 25-year-old woman from Barimul area in Jajpur district noticed the videos and photos on the social media and informed her.

    The woman had filed a complaint with the police on Monday in this connection, Jena said. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, he said.

    The accused was booked under relevant sections of IPC and IT Acts and forwarded to the local court on Friday, the police officer said, adding that he was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks. Police said the woman got in touch with Mishra about three years ago and fell in love with him.

    Later, the accused allegedly entered into physical relations with the woman on the pretext of marrying her, police said.

    According to police, Mishra took a few obscene photos and videos of his intimate moments with the woman and when the woman insisted him to marry her, the accused sought more time. The accused wanted to take revenge after the woman married to another man a couple of months ago, police added.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
