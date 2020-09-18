28 peacocks found dead in Tamil Nadu, probe on

Chennai, Sep 18: As many as 28 peacocks were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a farmland in Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

Forest officials said the birds could have consumed seeds mixed with pesticides to prevent crop damage. However, officials added that they are probing whether the birds were deliberately poisoned.

An autopsy was performed on the birds and it was found that they ingested corn.

Corn, maize, green gram and pulses are cultivated in the area. Seeing the peacocks dead in their fields farmer gathered the carcass and informed the forest department in Kovilpatti and the animal husbandry department.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that it is the beginning of the crop season and some farmers mix seeds with pesticide to avert early damage to the crops while some mix it with DAP for good growth and the birds could have consumed the seeds.

After autopsy indigested corn was found in the stomach of the birds. Forest range officer Sivaram said that action will be taken on the farmers who had laced seeds with poison.

Notably few days back, more than 1,000 birds had been found dead along the shore of Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan. The dead include a number of different species, including migratory birds who flock to the lake every year.

According to forest official, a hailstorm which hit the area a few days back may have caused the deaths.