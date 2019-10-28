  • search
    28 member European Union team to visit Kashmir tomorrow

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: In a major development, a 28-member delegation of EU (European Union) parliamentarians has decided to visit Kashmir Valley to assess the situation in the region after the government scrapped Article 370 in August.

    Delegation of EU met PM and Ajit Doval today

    The team have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval today in Delhi. They also discussed the issue of Kashmir and the situation there after the abrogation of Article 370.

    They will also call upon Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today.

    This is the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir that an International delegation will be visiting the state.

    Reacting to the development, former CM Mehbooba Mufti hoped that the iron curtain between Kashmir the world is lifted. She said that the Indian government must be held accountable for "pushing Jammu and Kashmir into turmoil".

    Read more about:

    european union ajit doval article 370 jammu and kashmir

