28 killed, 22 missing as rains lash in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Cyclonic Circulation persisting over North Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a Low-Pressure Area over Central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining parts of Jharkhand.

During the last 24 hours, many places in Himachal Pradesh saw very heavy rains and thundershowers. These rains brought an immense loss to property and day to day life over the region.

At least 28 people were killed and 22 others went missing as incessant rains created havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Besides, a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

In Himachal Pradesh, 22 people including two Nepalese lost their lives as rains remained unabated. Reports say that nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office, leaving three people dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident. Following the downpour, district officials in the state have ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.

In Punjab, three people were reported killed as the roof of their house collapsed. Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of Beas river flooded their village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Heavy rain remained unabated in the state and neighbouring Haryana following which the Army has been asked to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.

In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and around 22 went missing as heavy rains lashed the state. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages, damaging several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages. A woman was also washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river, they said.

The local administration has issued a warning to all the pilgrims travelling to Badrinath Temple and the yatra was stopped after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 yatris got stranded in Badrinath after the landslides.

Joshimath, Kangchenjunga, Hanuman Chatti, Lambagar and Pandukeshwar are the worst-affected areas.

Besides, the national capital Delhi also witnessed rains following which the water level in the Yamuna river neared warning level.